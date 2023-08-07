Give your dog a lifetime of happiness even when you’re not around for just $149.99

Give your dogs a lifetime of entertainment with a lifetime subscription to DOGTV

Do you feel bad about leaving your dog alone for hours at a time while you’re at work, appointments and more? Even with their favorite toys, they can get lonely or bored. Well, now you can give your dogs all the entertainment they could wish for when you’re not around with a lifetime subscription to DOGTV, which happens to be available at the moment for the best-on-web price of $149.99, which is 82% off the regular $838 retail price

DOGTV is a dog owner’s dream come true. Its programs have been scientifically developed to help keep dogs relaxed, calm, and entertained whenever they are awake, through all 24 hours of the day. Some of the top pet experts in the world spent years researching what content would best support a dog’s natural behavior by matching it to how dogs see and hear.

The result is relief from separation anxiety, stress and other related issues, as well as a reduction in destructive behavior. Pet organizations and veterinarians recommend DOGTV as a method of canine enrichment with multiple benefits.

There is a variety of segments aired throughout the day and night. There are soothing sounds and calming scenes that will help your dog to remain relaxed. While others feature animations of dogs and other animals that offer mental stimulation to keep them from being bored. Other programs are edited to provide limited exposure to certain sounds that will help dogs get used to things like doorbells and car rides.

DOGTV actually has benefits for dog owners, as well as their fur babies. Not only will you be highly entertained by seeing your dogs enjoy TV programming designed specifically for them, but that programming can also help keep them quiet. As noted by Queen’s University, UK:

“Classical music resulted in dogs spending significantly more of their time quiet than did other types of auditory stimulation.”

It’s no wonder users are very satisfied with DOGTV. They’ve rated it 4.2 stars out of 5 on Apple’s App Store. Now you don’t have to feel guilty when spending hours out and about playing with your favorite drones, because your furry friends are having a fabulous time of their own.

Get a lifetime subscription to DOGTV for your dogs while it’s available for the best-on-web price of $149.99, an 82% discount off the $838 retail price.

