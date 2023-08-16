This Apple iPad Air is here at the amazing $148.99 price point

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

This Apple iPad Air and Accessories Bundle is the perfect way to pair down your tech when it’s time to store away the laptop. It’s here on sale for $148.99.

As Q3 wraps up and we run into Q4, you’re going to spend a ton of time on your desktop. Expense reports need to be finished, quotas need to be met, and high-demand jobs require bulky machinery. When you come home, all you probably want to do is cuddle up with a good digital book.

Because we know you’re looking to go compact in a few areas of your life, this Apple iPad Air and Accessories Bundle could help. It’s on sale for $148.99 (Reg. $499) and includes the AC charger and a snap-on plastic case.

You may think this product is mini, but it really packs a punch. With an Apple A7 processor, 8MP iSight camera, and Front-facing HD camera, and iOS 12 compatibility, things like FaceTiming mom, shopping, and getting in those last shots at the Wordle are super easy for when you just need a wind-down.

And while it looks super sleek, it’s easy on the eyes in other ways. Using a 9.7″ retina display, it’s the perfect size to bring with you wherever you can avoid bringing your work laptop (we hope it’s somewhere tropical). You’ll get 10 full hours of battery life after a full charge, which means that a Netflix show will never cut out on a dead machine when you’re just getting to the good part.

In need of storage? This bad boy is equipped with 16GB of it and 16GB of RAM, which gives you just enough space for docs, vids, pics, podcasts, screenshots, and anything else that is going to help you wind down after a long day.

When the jams need to be pumped up, Bluetooth capabilities allow you to pair any listening device and jump around to whatever it is that makes you wiggle (hopefully it’s not true crime).

Just a note: with a Grade B rating, this Apple mini may have light scuffing on the bevel and case or light scratches and dents on the body. However, that doesn’t keep it from being up to the Apple standards you know and love.

Grab this Apple iPad Air and Accessories Bundle for just $148.99 (reg. $499) with no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.