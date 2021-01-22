‘Everyone was created to create’ and 20% off can help!

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, in partnership with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Since 2015, Paisley Grace Makery has helped 10,000 people of all ages create artwork for their lives through DIY workshops.

“We believe that everyone was created to create and that there is an artist in everyone. We take the guesswork out of it and provide patient and fun-loving instructors combined with high-quality materials and processes to help create a beautiful piece of art for your home that uniquely represents your style.”

Their DIY workshops can help anyone create artwork for their life so they feel comfortable and successful. After all, the company was founded on the belief that people are made to be makers and can find satisfaction in turning raw materials into their vision.

In this special offer, get 20% off any purchase of a class, take-and-takes (stuff you can do yourself at home) or ready-to-ship finished items from paisleygracemakery.com. Everything can be shipped all over the United States or can be picked up at the studio.

Deals4Jax users can use the code JAX2021A at checkout through March 31, 2021. (The discount code can only be used once per customer and subscription boxes are not eligible for a discount.)

Paisley Grace Makery has won its Jax Best category for two years in a row.