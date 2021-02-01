Learn to play the piano this year with this music training bundle

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, in partnership with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re one of the lucky people to have a piano in your house, but so far, it’s just being used for added decor, now is the perfect time to sit down and learn how to play and fill your home with beautiful music that you created.

After all, performing from your living room is what all the cool kids are doing these days.

The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle, on sale now for 95% off, has a total of 5 courses filled with 421 lessons that will take you from a beginner to even writing your own chords.

Ad

To start off, the beginner course will teach you everything that you need to know about the keys of the piano, where each key is located, and what they do.

Once you have an understanding of basic notes, hand placement, and music notation, you’ll start learning about chords and rhythms.

In the intermediate and advanced courses, Jack Vaughan, a composer, conductor, and founder of LeanMusician.com will introduce you to the powerful and extensive musical vocabulary, from the ground up, all the way to advanced music theory, chords, and harmony.

Jack will also help you analyze and grow your knowledge of building songs and tracks by knowing the conventions and structures of piano chords, progressions, and songwriting.

With the 5 courses in The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle, you’ll have lifetime access in case you ever need to refresh, and so far, music students are loving this bundle.

Ad

One happy aspiring musician left a 5-star review saying, “So far I’m liking this program. It goes along in small chunks and nothing has been too difficult. I can replay sections as often as I like.”

If you’re ready to play the piano like a pro and begin to compose your own music, now is a great time to sign up for The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle, now on sale for only $34.95.

Prices subject to change.