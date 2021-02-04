Bring the theater experience in the comfort of your home with this HD LED projector

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, in partnership with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Instead of heading out to crowded restaurants to celebrate love on the 14th of February, many are opting to be safer at home. However, just because we’re choosing to stay in doesn’t mean it has to be boring and unsentimental.

How about digging into your creativity? Cook up a mouthwatering dinner, decorate with some elegant flowers, throw some plush pillows on the floor, light the fireplace, indulge with a Valentine’s Day hot cocoa bomb, and enjoy a movie with your sweetheart all from the comforts of home.

Ad

We’re not talking about watching a regular movie on your regular TV—we’re talking about creating your own home movie theater for a fraction of the cost with The VANKYO Performance V600 Projector.

This projector is sure to impress your date with its impeccable image quality. The massive 300″ screen is perfect for watching movies at home, and if your flick has subtitles, you’ll be able to easily read them with its clear and vibrant performance.

Not sure which room you’re going to transform into your Valentine’s Day oasis? Don’t worry, the V600 has two HDMI ports, including one premium audio, which allows you to project full HD presentations from laptops, smartphones, and streaming devices.

Ad

You don’t have to fret about overheating with this projector, either. The ultra long-lasting lamp will endure for over 10 years of daily use, meaning you can use it just about every day or every weekend, and the handy carrying case means you can take it anywhere.

People that have used the VANKYO Performance V600 Projector seem to be impressed as it’s featured as an Amazon’s Choice product with a rating of 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a fun and creative way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, Get the VANKYO Performance V600 Projector for $144.50 (Reg. $249) with code VDAY2021 for a limited time.

Ad

Prices subject to change.