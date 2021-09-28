Better gum health and whiter teeth — save $99 on an ultrasonic toothbrush

The ultrasonic electric toothbrush will give your teeth the love they deserve and improve your gum health in as little as a week.

One would think that buying a toothbrush would be an easy task. You walk into a store, find the oral care aisle, and pick out your favorite color toothbrush and be on your merry way. But these days picking out a toothbrush can be grueling because there are so many different brands and models out there in the toothbrush world.

You can easily pick out one that just costs a couple of bucks or you can spend a few hundred dollars on one. Choosing the right toothbrush really comes down to your dental needs, dental concerns, your budget, and of course, your favorite color.

If you’re in the market for a new toothbrush to add to your oral hygiene routine, check out the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, now on sale for just $39.99.

This sleek ultrasonic electric toothbrush will give your pearly whites the love that they deserve and it can improve your gum health in as little as a week. The AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush boasts a 40,000 VPM motor that dissolves stains and whitens your teeth simultaneously. It can also remove 10 times more plaque than a traditional $2 toothbrush from the local store.

Not only do you get a powerful clean but the AquaSonic Toothbrush also comes with eight brush heads, a charging dock, and a travel case so you can take it with you wherever you go. You can also choose from different cleaning modes: soft, whiten, massage, and clean so your teeth get the royal treatment that they deserve.

The AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush is an Amazon’s Choice product with 4.6 out of 5 stars and has received glowing reviews.

If you’re ready to give your teeth the ultimate care they deserve, you can snag the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case with eight Dupont brush heads for just $39.99. That’s more than 70% off the regular price of $139 but only for a limited time.

