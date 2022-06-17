This management training might be the key to your next job

At its course, this bundle teaches you to make decisions and use every tool at your disposal so your team can work effectively.

In virtually every field, management skills are among the most useful you can cultivate. Some things you might know innately or from good examples, but there are certain methodologies that are both highly effective and can only really be mastered with some intense study. That doesn’t mean you can’t learn them and put them to practice, but it does mean you might want to enroll in The Ultimate Project & Quality Management Certification Training Bundle. This business management training bundle comes with 283 lessons you can bring back to your office, and for a limited time it’s on sale for $59 (Reg. $2950).

At its course, this bundle teaches you to make decisions and use every tool at your disposal so your team can work effectively. You’ll familiarize yourself with Lean Six Sigma, one of the methodologies Bank of America and GE swear by. Courses like “Lean Agile Project Management” will both help you acclimate to a new style of work and improve your own personal and professional habits. It’s almost like learning a new language. You don’t just speak it on the job.

Other courses in this bundle expand your foundational knowledge for business and team management. “PMI Project Management Professional (PMP) - 7th Edition” is taught by an instructor from iCollege and will show you how to constructively manage conflict, lead a team, and collaborate with stakeholders, among other exciting skills that will help you incorporate PMI principles into your daily practice. You’ll even learn to cultivate a productive, positive organizational culture which can help your team grow and attract new talent.

These skills aren’t just for the workplace. Apply your new organizational talents to every facet of your life for a boost in productivity. Remove waste from your vacation planning or create a culture of flexibility at your book club.

With nearly 100 hours of content, you’ll have a lot to study, but before long you’ll know how to go about that efficiently too. Start building your transferable management skills with The Ultimate Project & Quality Management Certification Training Bundle on sale for $59 (Reg. $2590).

