Don’t miss this Cyber Monday deal! Grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Windows for under $60

Don't miss this Black Friday deal! Grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Windows for under $70

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Tackle tasks for work or home with greater efficiency with this lifetime access to Microsoft Office’s top-rated applications. The Pro 2021 Windows version is now only $59.97 (reg. $219) through November 27!

This Black Friday is your chance to supercharge your productivity with a deal that lasts a lifetime. Get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows — a powerhouse suite of tools that empowers you to achieve more and collaborate seamlessly. Grab this lifetime license for yourself or someone on your shopping list — or both! — for only $59.97 (reg. $219) through November 27.

Microsoft has been a trusted name in productivity apps for decades, with tried-and-true essentials like Word and Excel driving workforces everywhere. With this license, you’ll get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Access, and Publisher to spread your professional wings, regardless of your field.

With MS Office, you’ll have access to the latest features and updates, ensuring you stay ahead and well-equipped in functionality. Enjoy the benefits of up-to-date tech without any additional costs!

Users must update their OS to Windows 10 or 11 to use this license. It’s also worth noting that this is unlike Microsoft 365, which requires a monthly payment. For this Microsoft Office license, you only need to pay once for lifetime access on one PC.

Given all the tools and capabilities of this impressive productivity suite, it’s no wonder MS Office boasts 4.7 stars out of five, with one verified buyer writing, “Great set of tools to assist with the creation of documents and presentations for projects and assignments during my university course.”

Don’t miss this Black Friday deal that nets you or a loved one lifetime access to essential apps that could boost your workflow, whether personal or professional.

Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $59.97 through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon is required!

Prices subject to change.