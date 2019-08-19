Cloudy icon
78º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Education

Starting your freshman year of college? Take a deep breath, savor these wise words

These Twitter users nailed it

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Education, Back To School, Twitter, Advice
Photo by Stanley Morales from Pexels
Photo by Stanley Morales from Pexels

On Twitter, a woman posed the following question.

And of course, people delivered.

We thought we’d share some of our favorite moments. If you scroll through the thread on your own, you’ll find some responses are serious, some are funny, some controversial and some involve swearing, so read at your own discretion!

But be sure to add your own piece of advice at the end, using our submission form! We just may use your answer for a future news story.

See? Even though you might not agree 100% with every piece of advice on the list, or maybe a certain bit didn't apply to you, we can all likely agree there are some gems here.

Graham Media Group 2019

About the Author:

Michelle is the Managing Editor of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which writes for all of the company's news websites.

email