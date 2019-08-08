8 Duval County schools receive grant for computers, robotics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Career and technical education in Duval County Public Schools received a $125,000 boost thanks to Project Lead the Way.

Checks were presented to the schools Wednesday during the "Back to School Career and Technical Education Breakfast." Project Lead the Way is a nonprofit education provider focused on STEM education, which stands dor science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Peter Berta is a computer science teacher at Terry Parker High School, one of the eight schools that received the grant.

"I am so excited to bring this back to the students," Berta said.

He said the hands-on robotics and app development projects will be great for students.

Terry Parker's principal, Megan Mckinney, was also excited for the future.

“Our school’s theme this year is ‘You Matter,’” Mckinney said. “This revolves around providing hope to every student at Terry Parker. To provide hope, you have to provide access. Thanks to PLTW, we are providing access to all of these programs.”

Dr. Diana Greene, the school superintendent, said increasing career and technology education programs is an essential part of the district's vision.

“We have to do all we can to continue to support our CTE programs,” Greene said. “For many students, you are the bright lights when they enter our classes. You inspire them to do better in their core courses. CTE is what builds our local economy. Our local businesses are depending on the students in your class. They will not be ready without you.”

These schools were all awarded the grants:

Highlands Middle ($15,000)

Kernan Middle ($15,000)

Lake Shore Middle ($15,000)

Oceanway Middle ($15,000)

Stilwell Middle ($15,000)

J.E.B. Stuart Middle ($15,000)

Twin Lakes Academy Middle ($15,000)

Terry Parker High School ($20,000)

