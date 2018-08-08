Rules of the road to know before passing that school bus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of cars are illegally speeding past school buses in Florida every year, according to a new survey.

The staggering number of cars has bus drivers concerned.

If you see a bus stopped, with its arm extended and red light flashing, you are required to stop. However, an alarming number of drivers aren’t doing that.

The survey from the Florida Department of Education found that in one day last year, almost 11,000 cars illegally passed buses.

In Northeast Florida, the survey found:

DUVAL

860 bus drivers surveyed

1,045 – total vehicles passing on day of survey

983 – vehicles passing on left

62 – vehicles passing on right

ST. JOHNS

No report

CLAY

113 bus drivers surveyed

113 – total vehicles passing on day of survey

113 – vehicles passing on left

0 – vehicles passing on right

NASSAU

58 bus drivers surveyed

43 – total vehicles passing on day of survey

43 – vehicles passing on left

0 – vehicles passing on right

VIEW: Full survey results

Know the rules of the road

Drivers are reminded to share the road with school buses as students get ready to head back to school.

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles created this diagram to remind drivers of the rules when passing a bus.

If you are driving on a two-way street or on a roadway divided by a paved median, cars in both directions are required to stop until the school bus arm is withdrawn and no children are crossing.

On a divided highway where there is a raised barrier or at least five feet of unpaved space, drivers behind the bus must stop.

Drivers who pass a school bus illegally could face a citation, four points on their driver’s license, and a significant fine.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.