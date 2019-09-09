Florida State University jumps to rank 18 in best college list

Florida State University is on the rise in a big way. For the first time in history, it has been ranked within the top 25 best colleges by the U.S. News and World Report.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and State University System Chancellor Marshall Criser III joined President John Thrasher, faculty leaders and students to make the announcement Monday.

We are excited to have @GovRonDeSantis here with us today to celebrate FSU's #BestColleges ranking. pic.twitter.com/ey1sZluwML — Florida State University (@floridastate) September 9, 2019

Florida State University has eclipsed its goal of becoming one of the country's coveted top 25 public institutions, landing No. 18 in U.S. News and World Report's "Best Colleges 2020" guidebook.

Last year, FSU moved up seven spots to No. 26. This year's jump is the greatest single-year increase in university history.

The No. 18 post means FSU has climbed 25 spots under the leadership of Thrasher and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Sally McRorie since placing No. 43 in 2016.

FSU shares the No. 18 public college ranking with Penn State – headed by Thrasher's predecessor, Eric Barron – and Purdue University-West Lafayette and the University of Pittsburgh.

Since 2014, no other institution ranked in the top 50 has jumped more spots than Florida State.

The U.S. News ranking also places FSU 57th among all national universities, public and private. That's up from 70th place last year.

Also making the list, the University of Florida, which climbed to No. 7 among public universities.

UF was tied last year with Georgia Tech for the No. 8 spot and two years ago was tied for No. 9 with the University of California, Irvine, and the University of California, San Diego.

The 2020 U.S. News top 10 list is as follows:

1 – University of California, Los Angeles

2 – University of California, Berkeley

3 – University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

4 – University of Virginia

5 – Georgia Institute of Technology *

5 – University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill *

7 – University of Florida *

7 – University of California, Santa Barbara *

9 – University of California, Irvine

10 – University of California, San Diego

* denotes a tie.

