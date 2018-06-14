Florida students' test scores continue to improve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida students' standardized test scores continue to improve and the achievement gap is closing across many grade levels and subjects, according to data released Thursday by the Florida Department of Education.

Once again, St. Johns County has the highest English and math test scores of the state's 67 counties.

Compared to 2017, more students passed the 2018 statewide, standardized English language arts and mathematics assessments.

Highlights:

In grades 3-10, the percentage of students who passed (Level 3 or higher) the English Language Arts portion of the assessment increased by one percentage point.

In grades 3-8, the percentage of students passing the Florida Standards Assessment in Mathematics and end-of-course assessments increased by one percentage point.

The percentage of students passing the statewide end-of-course assessment in Algebra 1 increased by one percentage point.

The percentage of students passing the statewide end-of-course assessment in Geometry increased by three percentage points. |



Compared to 2017, a higher percentage of Florida students also passed the statewide, standardized science, civics and U.S. history assessments.

Highlights

In fifth-grade science, the percentage of students passing increased by four percentage points, while in grade 8 the percentage increased by two percentage points.

The percentage of students passing the statewide civics assessment and the biology I assessment both increased by 2 percentage points.

The percentage of students passing the statewide U.S. history assessment also went up.

Grade 3-10 students with passing English scores

These results are consistent with results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress announced in April.

"This year’s assessment results demonstrate that Florida students are continuing to achieve," Gov. Rick Scott said.

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Pam Stewart said she was proud of the state's student's parents, teachers and school administrators for their hard work.

"Our expectations are the highest they’ve ever been and Florida’s educators and students continue to excel," Stewart said. "Today’s results show that Florida’s accountability system is integral to ensuring all students have access to the high-quality education they deserve."

Closing the achievement gap

The achievement gap in English Language Arts, algebra 1 and geometry narrowed between 2017 and 2018, and subgroup performance increased across multiple subject areas.

In grades 3-10, the percentage of African-American students passing the statewide assessment in English language arts increased by 1 percentage point, while the percentage of Hispanic students passing increased by 2 percentage points. Both groups narrowed the achievement gap with their white counterparts.

African American students, Hispanic students, economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities all decreased the percentage scoring at the lowest level in English language arts.

The percentage of economically disadvantaged students in grades 3-8 passing the mathematics assessments (Florida Standards Assessments and end-of-course assessments) increased by two percentage points, while African American students, Hispanic students, and students with disabilities each increased performance by one percentage point.

In Algebra 1, Hispanic students increased the percentage of students passing the assessment by 2 percentage points, narrowing the achievement gap with their white counterparts. In addition, economically disadvantaged students increased their performance by two percentage points and African American students and students with disabilities increased their performance by one percentage point.

In geometry, Hispanic students increased the percentage passing by 4 points, narrowing the achievement gap with their white counterparts. Additionally, economically disadvantaged students increased their performance by four percentage points while African-American students increased the percentage passing by three percentage points.

Also in geometry, the percentage of English language learners and students with disabilities passing both went up.

English third grade passing grades over 3 years

