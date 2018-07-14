Most Duval County safety assistants not ready for new school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Incomplete. It appears that's the grade the Duval County School District may get when kids go back to school next month. The superintendent has told the school board that not all the people hired as armed security guards will be on the job when the first school bell rings on August 13.

Only 24 of the 107 safety assistants hired to protect Duval County schools will be reporting for duty on the first day of school.

Board member Scott Shine said it's unfortunate the school district won't make the deadline, but those new hires are only part of the new plan to keep kids safe.

"I'm not surprised. I wish we had 'em, but it was a stretch goal and we're not there yet, so there's a lot of progress that can be made," Shine said.

He said the sheer amount of training the assistants require is one reason the district won't make the deadline. The new employees have to complete hundreds of hours of training before they can step foot on campuses as armed employees, and they are just not done. But he doesn't want the missed deadline to alarm parents.

"Compared to some of the other school districts, compared to what we saw in Parkland, Duval County, the sheriff's department and the school system is way ahead of where things were when Parkland occurred."

Shine said the district has made numerous safety changes in light of that school shooting, and the district will get those armed security guards in place.

"We're gonna fill those officer positions, it's just a matter of time before we get there. It may take us a couple more weeks or months, but that's happening," Shine said.

The superintendent predicts they will be able to have the rest of the security assistants in place by October.

