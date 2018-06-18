New name, new goal for Jacksonville mayor's summer jobs program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 350 Jacksonville students are heading to work this summer as part of the mayor's summer jobs program, which has a new name and a new goal.

The program is aimed at putting the students on a career path.

The students gathered at A. Philip Randolph Career Academies for a special orientation Monday to kick off their summer jobs. The newly named Mayor's Youth at Work Partnership has a new goal after a dozen years in operation -- to keep students on a career pathway long after their summer jobs end.

"There's a reason we've reorganized the way we serve kids. The status quo wasn't working,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “We've been doing the same thing for decades. It's time for change, and that's what all of this represents."

Nearly 350 students ages 16-21 were accepted into the program this year. They’ll work 20 hours a week with local businesses in private and public sectors -- and be paid for it.

Each student will create a LinkedIn page and receive a letter of recommendation from his or her employer at the end of the summer.

The program is also integrated with the Kids Hope Alliance's Career Pathway Academy.

"I wanted to be involved with the community, but I also wanted ways to grow my college application,” said Haleigh Oglesby, a rising senior at Stanton College Prep. “It's become so much more than a resume builder for me."

Oglesby said the summer jobs will also help combat the rising number of crimes involving teens.

“Helping them desire more for their lives other than just a life on the streets,” Oglesby said. “They want success, and they want career opportunities, and that's what this program is giving them."

Curry said the program will focus on long-term career development and the summer jobs will hopefully turn into full-time positions for students upon graduation.

Registration for this year's program has ended. For more information and the requirements for next year, visit the program's page on the city website.

