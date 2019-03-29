Parents introduced to Clay County schools' new top cop

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Bringing more than 20 years of law enforcement experience with him, parents of students who attend public school in Clay County were introduced Thursday evening to the district's newly appointed police chief.

Chief Kenneth Wagner shared how he will protect students during the first of six public meetings. A group of parents submitted written questions for him to answer on the spot during the event at Fleming Island High School.

"They will have powers to arrest. They will carry weapons on campus. They will be able to investigate incidents on campuses, and they will be able to go off campus to continue those investigations," Wagner said.

Wagner assured parents he will use his experience in law enforcement to hire the most qualified officers to fill positions within his department. It's welcoming news for parents like Kimblery Castell.

"Hiring seasoned officers. It makes sense," Castell said. "They know what they're doing."

Wagner will have to hire 46 staff members by June 1. He's received 61 applications. Once hired, Wagner said his staff will spend the summer getting to know the lay of the land at each school campus in Clay County.

“We’re going to call in partners like the FBI who will send down their strategic response teams," Wanger said. "We’re also getting into mental resource training, deescalating training, response to resistance training.”

By Aug. 13, when the new school season begins, Wagner hopes to have all his officers in place and ready to protect students.

