Study: UNF 1 of safest college campuses in nation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The University of North Florida ranked as one of the safest college campuses in the nation, according to a study from the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

UNF Campus Police Chief Frank Mackesy credits not just the police department, but also vigilant students and staff.

LINK: Full report from National Countil for Home Safety and Security

"It just kind of validates what I know to be true about the UNF campus and that we are a safe campus," Mackesy said. "That doesn’t mean we don’t have things that happen, it just means it happens less frequently here."

There are several safety and security resources available to students on campus, including a free app that provides things like emergency contacts, safety notifications and reporting a tip.

Out of thousands of colleges nationwide, the National Council for Home Safety and Security:

Picked the 490 safest campuses and ranked UNF at 207.

Considered crime rate and police adequacy

Looked at both violent and non-violent crimes on campuses

Factored campus size and culture

Mackesy said his department's 32 armed officers patrol the campus all throughout the day, year-round. He said there's more work to be done.

"My goal is to take us from that 200 to up there in that top five," Mackesy said.

He encouraged students and faculty to continue utilizing campus safety resources, including the more than 200 blue poles that instantly connect to the police department.

