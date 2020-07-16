90ºF

Election 2020

Registration to vote in Florida’s primary closes Monday

News Service of Florida staff

Elections officials taking coronavirus precautions for Florida primary voting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida residents face a Monday deadline to register to vote in next month’s primary elections.

The Aug. 18 ballots in most counties will include partisan primaries for congressional and legislative seats. Also, voters will cast ballots in local races, many of which are nonpartisan.

“There is a lot of thought out there and misconception that since it is a primary election, only Democrats and Republicans are allowed to vote,” Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said. “That is absolutely not true. There are lots of races that are for everybody.”

Voters who want to switch party affiliations also must make the changes by Monday.

Statewide voter turnout during the 2018 primary elections was just 27%.

