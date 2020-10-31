Final hours, days to early vote in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Most counties in Florida close their early voting sites on Saturday, although Duval, Nassau and Bradford counties will offer In-person voting on Sunday, as well.

Early voting allows you to vote at any site in your home county. On Election Day people can vote only at their assigned, neighborhood precincts, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Scroll down for locations, dates and hours of early voting locations in every county in Northeast Florida.

WHAT/WHO IS ON THE BALLOT: News4Jax Voter’s Guide

Those who cast ballots in person, either at an early voting site or on Election Day, will see precautions to protect both the voters and the poll workers from coronavirus. Voters are encouraged to wear face coverings and, if they choose, bring their own black pen to use on the ballot rather than the pen provided.

Extra workers will regularly sanitize and clean all contact surfaces, including voting booths. Voting booths will also be spaced for social distancing, and you will be reminded to social distance, too.

Advance voting by mail

If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot and haven’t returned it already, the U.S. Postal Service recommends not returning those ballots by mail since they must arrive at your county’s supervisors of elections office by Tuesday. Secure drop boxes are available at each county’s supervisor of elections office and, during voting hours, at all early voting sites. There will also be a drive-by dropbox for Duval County ballots available at TIAA Bank Field from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.

Early in-person voting

Early voting uses the same voting equipment that is used at the polls on Election Day and voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county.

In order to vote at the polls during early voting or on Election Day, citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature. If you do not provide ID, you can cast a provisional ballot.

Early voting dates and locations

Use map above to vote the closest early voting site in the county where you live or scroll down for a text listing of all poll locations and links to your supervisor of elections office for more information.

Duval County - Oct. 19-Nov. 1 - all sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 105 E. Monroe Street

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road South*

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach*

Bradham-Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. West

FSCJ Deerwood Center, 9911 Old Baymeadows Road

Gateway Town Center Community Center, 910 W. 44th Street*

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.*

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive*

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road*

Murray Hill United Methodist Church, 4101 College Street

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave.*

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

Prime Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water Street*

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle Street

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd.

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. North

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St.

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South*

* Outside mail ballot drop box at these locations during polling hours.

Clay County - Oct. 19-31 -- all sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eagle Landing Residents Club - 3975 Eagle Landing Pkwy., Orange Park

Fleming Island Library - 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island

Keystone Heights City Hall - 555 S. Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights

Middleburg Civic Center - 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg

Orange Park Library - 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park

Supervisor of Elections Office - 500 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs

Thrasher-Horne Conference Center - 283 College Drive, Orange Park

St. Johns County - Oct. 19-31 -- all sites from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Johns Convention Center at World Golf Village - 500S. Legacy Trail

Shoppes of St Johns (Old Earth Fare Location) - 120 Shops Blvd., St Johns

Solomon Calhoun Community Center - 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - 1050 A1A N, Ponte Vedra Beach

Supervisor of Elections Office - 4455 Avenue A #101, St. Augustine

Julington Creek Annex - Conference Room (St. Johns County Service Center) - 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Ponte Vedra Branch Library - 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach

Southeast Branch Library - 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine

St. Augustine Beach City Hall - 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach

Hastings Branch Library - 6195 S. Main Sreet, Hasting

Nassau County - Oct. 19-Nov. 1 - all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

James Page Governmental Complex Supervisor of Elections Office - 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee

Callahan Library - 450077 State Road 200, Callahan

Hilliard Community Center - 37177 Pecan Street, Hilliard

Atlantic Recreation Center - 2500 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach

Yulee Sports Complex -, 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee

Putnam County - Oct. 19-31 - all sites open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Elections Office, 2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900, Palatka

Interlachen Community Center, 135 S. County Road 315, Interlachen

South Putnam County Government Complex, 115 N. Summit Street, Crescent City

Columbia County - Oct. 22-31

Supervisor of Elections Main Office - 971 W. Duval Street, Lake City - open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fort White Community Center - 17579 SW State Road 47, Fort White - 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Baker County - Oct. 22-31- 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 32 North 5th St., Macclenny

Bradford County - Oct. 19-Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bradford County Courthouse, 945 N. Temple Ave., Starke

Flagler County - Oct. 19-31 - all sites open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office (located in Government Services Building), 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Building 2, Bunnell

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast

Union County - Oct. 24-31 - Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 175 West Main Street, Lake Butler

Alachua County - Oct. 19-31 - all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 515 North Main St., Suite 100, Gainesville

Millhopper Branch Library, 3145 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

Tower Road Branch Library, 3020 SW 75th St., Gainesville

J. Wayne Reitz Union, UF Campus, 655 Reitz Union Drive, Gainesville,

Legacy Park, 15400 Peggy Park, Alachua

Orange Heights Baptist Church, 16700 NE State Road 26, Hawthorne

To check your voter status or for early voting locations and times in other Florida counties, visit dos.MyFlorida.com.