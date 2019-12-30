Floridians can get 4-day Walt Disney World tickets for $49 a day

Floridians can ring in the new year with a magical deal from Disney. Starting on Jan. 2, fans can score four-day tickets to Walt Disney World for less than $49 a day.

Here’s how the promotion works: three-day Discover Disney passes are available for $175 each, or less than $59 a day. Adding another day to that package only costs another $20, which brings the total to $195 ($49 a day). These passes can be used any time from Jan. 2 through June 30, so there’s no need to worry about block-out dates.

This offer is good for entry into one of Disney’s four amusement parks. So, those who want to explore multiple parks will have to shell out more money for the Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus options.