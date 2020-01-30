Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett coming to Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It could possibly be the biggest tour of the year for rock fans in Jacksonville!

The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will launch their highly anticipated THE STADIUM TOUR in Jacksonville this summer.

DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, with POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS will perform at TIAA Bank Field on Thursday, June 18, the Jacksonville Jaguars and ASM Global-Jacksonville announced Thursday.

The tour has already sold out 25 stadiums in the US. The Stadium Tour has added Jacksonville as its official kickoff city for the 2020 summer tour, where each band will bring their electrifying stage shows while performing their stadium-sized anthems.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. EST until Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. EST through Citi EntertainmentSM.

Jaguars Season Ticket and Daily’s Rewards Members will have access to presale tickets between Wednesday, February 5 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m.

“Following the huge success of their NETFLIX biopic THE DIRT, Mötley Crüe has seen a massive surge in new audience with fans around the world demanding the band tour again. This led to the band members reuniting and announcing that “Mötley Crüe is back” just recently. While The Dirt caused a meteoric 350% increase in streams of Mötley Crüe’s music across all platforms, with the younger 18-44 demographic representing 64% of the band’s fanbase, most of these new fans have never seen any of the band’s legendary live shows that Crüeheads have relished for close to 4 decades. Mötley Crüe is also celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their #1 charting, 7x Platinum album, DR. FEELGOOD this year. The band is ready to deliver an over the top stage show packed full of hit songs.”

Tour Itinerary

Thursday, June 18 JACKSONVILLE, FL TIAA Bank Field

Sunday, June 21 SAN ANTONIO, TX Alamodome

Tuesday, June 23 KANSAS CITY, MO Kauffman Stadium

Thursday, June 25 ST. LOUIS, MO Busch Stadium

Saturday, June 27 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Busch Stadium

Monday, June 29 NASHVILLE, TN Nissan Stadium

Thursday, July 2 CINCINNATI, OH Great American Ball Park

Friday, July 3 CLEVELAND, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

Tuesday, July 7 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, July 9 ORLANDO, FL Camping World Stadium

Saturday, July 11 CHARLOTTE, NC Bank of America Stadium

Tuesday, July 14 ARLINGTON, TX Globe Life Field

Wednesday, July 15 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid Park

Sunday, July 19 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle Park

Thursday, July 23 SAN DIEGO, CA Petco Park

Saturday, July 25 PHOENIX, AZ State Farm Stadium

Sunday, August 9 ATLANTA, GA SunTrust Park

Tuesday, August 11 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, August 13 BUFFALO, NY New Era Field

Saturday, August 15 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizens Bank Park

Sunday, August 16 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park

Tuesday, August 18 MILWAUKEE, WI Miller Park

Thursday, August 20 DETROIT, MI Comerica Park

Saturday, August 22 WASHINGTON DC Nationals Park

Sunday, August 23 FLUSHING, NY Citi Field

Tuesday, August 25 BOSTON, MA Fenway Park

Wednesday, August 26 BOSTON, MA Fenway Park

Friday, August 28 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley Field

Sunday, August 30 DENVER, CO Coors Field

Wednesday, September 2 SEATTLE, WA T-Mobile Park

Saturday, September 5 LOS ANGELES, CA SoFi Stadium