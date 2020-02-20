Luke Combs adds Jacksonville stop during ’What You See Is What You Get Tour’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready, country music fans!

ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist Luke Combs is coming to Jacksonville!

The singer will perform at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Nov. 19.

Special guests include Ashley McBryde, Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher.

Tickets for the shows will be available for pre-sale starting next Tuesday, February 25 at 12:00 p.m.

In November, What You See Is What You Get debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with 172,000 equivalent units sold.

Click here for tickets and more information.