Jacksonville Symphony performs tonight - online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fortunately, the current crisis hasn’t stopped great music and great musicians. And we all need to tune out the ongoing crisis at times and become immersed in something that is good for the soul.

Like most venues, Jacoby Symphony Hall had to close for the health of the audience, musicians, staff and volunteers. Yet the Jacksonville Symphony continues to perform for us every Friday night -- but with smaller ensembles spread out across the concert state to ensure social distancing.

This Friday, the Symphony Cello Quartet will perform, featuring principal cellist Alexei Romanenko, associate principal cellist Kacy Clopton, Brian Magnus and Betsy Federman.

You can watch at 8 p.m. on the symphony’s Facebook page or YouTube Channel.

Previous Friday night online concerts are archived on JaxSymphony.org. Friday night’s cello quartet concert will also be archived after the performance is complete.