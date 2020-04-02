66ºF

Celebrity chef Ina Garten has the perfect cocktail recipe for quarantine

We’ll drink to that!

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

(Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) (2017 Noam Galai)

We’re all coping with the coronavirus outbreak in our own ways, and for some, that’s pretending that every hour of the day is happy hour.

If you fall into that category, celebrity chef and all-around national treasure Ina Garten, also known as the Barefoot Contessa, has the perfect cocktail recipe for you.

Garten posted the recipe for her classic cosmopolitan on her Instagram at 9:30 in the morning, so in case you were wondering what’s an acceptable time to crack open a bottle of vodka, according to Garten, any time is a great time!

All you need is “good” vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, lime juice and a giant martini glass. And no, we’re not kidding when we say a giant martini glass -- just check out the video of Garten making the drink on her Instagram, below.

And as Garten always says, “How easy was that?”

