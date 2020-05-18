Jazz fans, rejoice: WJCT hosts virtual jazz fest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jazz Festival may not be in the cards this year, but there’s still a way for jazz fans to get their fix over Memorial Day weekend.

WJCT announced Monday it’s rolling out Jazz Festival Weekend, a multi-day slate of jazz programming that will help fill the void created by the cancellation of the annual festival, which was scrubbed due to COVID-19.

“Jazz Festival Weekend is our way of providing jazz fans with the opportunity to enjoy the tradition of great music over the Memorial Day weekend, through a virtual experience,” said David Luckin, Music Director of WJCT. “We hope this programming through the Jacksonville Music Experience will bring a sense of normalcy and joy to listeners across the First Coast and beyond.”

This virtual jazz festival is set to begin with “Music Thursdays" on WJCT-TV, which will include performances by Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and a host of other artists. Below is a list of additional programming:

- Jazz on Electro Lounge Radio (89.9FM HD4, online at wjct.org, and the WJCT app) 24 hours a day from Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24, with live recorded performances at the top of each hour from jazz festivals from around the world featuring jazz legends Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Sade, and many more.

- Jazz on WJCT 89.9 FM (online at wjct.org, and the WJCT app) on Saturday, May 23 from 9PM to 12AM.

- Live local jazz on the Jacksonville Music Experience Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/jaxmusic/), featuring Northeast Florida artists Chris Thomas Band, Mama Blue, JB Scott and the Lisa Kelly Quintet, and more.

View the full programming schedule on WJCT’s website.