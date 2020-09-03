Review: Disney nails action in rousing reimagining of ‘Mulan’

★★★★½ out of 5 -- Rated: PG-13 -- Run time: 2 hours (available on Disney+)

Back in 1998, Disney enjoyed a big hit with an animated feature based on an old Chinese poem written in the 5th or 6th century. “Mulan” featured a strong female lead character, lots of action and an excellent story.

Audiences responded to the plot, which revolved around a young Asian woman who disguises herself as a man in order to take the place of her aging father after the Emperor puts out the call for soldiers to join his army.

Now, “Mulan” joins other Disney films -- like “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book,” “Aladdin,” and “Beauty and the Beast” -- that have made the transition from animated to live-action. And the result is top-notch.

The impressive international cast features Chinese actress Liu Yifei (“The Forbidden Kingdom”) as the title character. Liu manages to convey both the toughness of a character blessed with physical agility and the vulnerability of a young woman hiding her true identity in a camp surrounded by male comrades.

Mulan (Liu Yifei) on horseback (Jason Boland (Disney Enterprises))

Other cast members include the wonderful veteran actor Tzi Ma (“The Farewell,” “24,” and many other projects) as Mulan’s tough, stubborn and decent father. Jet Li (’Lethal Weapon 4″ and “The Expendable” movies) looks much older as the powerful Emperor, while the very likable Yoson An (“The Meg”) portrays Honghui, a fellow soldier who develops a bond with Mulan.

Most Disney films feature memorable villains, and this film is no exception. Jason Scott Lee (“Soldier” and “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story”) leads the uprising against the Emperor -- aided by the wonderful Gong Li (“Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Raise the Red Lantern”).

Li is an absolute stand-out, playing a woman with magical powers who manages to be both fearsome and threatening, while still being somewhat sympathetic.

L to R: Bori Khan (Jason Scott Lee) and Xianniang (Gong Li) in "Mulan." (Film Frame..© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The script for this new, re-imagined version of “Mulan” was a team effort. Originally submitted by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, it was further worked on by husband-and-wife writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, whose previous credits include “Jurassic World” and three of the “Planet of the Apes” movies.

“Mulan” was directed by Niki Caro, who made a name for herself with such acclaimed films as “Whale Rider,” “North Country” and “The Zookeeper.” She has succeeded in making this movie feel like an epic, utilizing beautiful locations in both her native New Zealand, as well as locales across China. There are many wonderful, sweeping camera shots as well as intense battle scenes -- some of which are surprisingly violent for a Disney film.

Some of Mulan’s more elaborate, acrobatic stunts are reminiscent of the incredible wire-work achieved in the 2000 film, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Tiger,” but they don’t go too-over-the top as was the case with that film.

Mulan (Liu Yifei) with director Niki Caro on the set of "Mulan." (Jason Boland (Disney Enterprises))

The first two-thirds of “Mulan” are very intense and will easily keep the audience’s attention. The last part of the film, while still entertaining, feels a bit more predictable. It’s all wrapped up with the door very wide open for a sequel.

And that’s not a bad thing.

“Mulan” features an entertaining story and a great cast -- who could easily go on to more adventures.