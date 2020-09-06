Movie review: ‘Tenet’ filled with action, suspense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Action and suspense with mind-twisting scenes is a great way to sum up “Tenet.”

The movie, rated PG-13, is two hours and 30 minutes long.

John David Washington plays a CIA agent who is called the protagonist, which also means leader. He is a part of an undercover SWAT team when something strange happens.

He doesn’t know it yet but he’s about to experience time travel and the world can be accessed in reverse.

He’s running out of time before a powerful man filled with vengeance attempts to kill himself, the world and begin World War III.

The movie will keep your attention because the action scenes happen every 15 to 30 minutes. But pay attention to the details or the movie will leave you feeling like you are on a mental roller coaster.

Will the protagonist save the world? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Enjoy the movie — with social distancing. It’s a great adventure.