Alhambra Theatre announces shows for 2021 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A beloved tradition for Jacksonville natives and newcomers alike is bringing an all new season of musicals -- and a little drama -- to the River City in 2021.

Alhambra Theatre and Dining, a Jacksonville institution for more than 50 years, will open its 2021 season Jan. 7 with Singin' in the Rain.

The popular musical was supposed to come to the dinner theater in 2020 but was canceled because of the pandemic. Managing partner Craig Smith promised those who had planned to attend the sold out show that their tickets will be honored when it runs.

The season will then feature the Alhambra’s first drama in a long time with the Tennessee Williams classic, Glass Menagerie.

Then it’s back to singing and dancing with six straight musicals:

Smoke on the Mountain

The Music Man (also originally planned for 2020)

Seussical the Musical

The Sound of Music

Young Frankenstein -- a first for the Alhambra, just in time for Halloween

Bruce Allen Scudder’s Christmas Carole

Alhambra cut back to an eight show season to allow for longer runs of each show and any seating adjustments that might continue to be necessary. The venue will also host After Dark Music events again next year.

Alhambra tickets start at $42 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904-641-1212.