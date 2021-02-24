The CW Sets Spring Returns and Premiere Dates for “Kung Fu” Reboot and more

The CW Network announced the premiere dates for the reboot of Kung Fu 1970s drama, and The Republic of Sarah. Along with a new season of Dynasty, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and In the Dark.
The drama Kung Fu starring Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma, and Kheng Hua Tan is set to debut at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, followed by an original episode of Nancy Drew. Two months later, The Republic of Sarah is set to begin at 9 p.m. Monday, June 14 staring Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell.
The CW’s Spring Schedule:
Wednesday, April 7
8-9 p.m. Kung Fu
9-10 p.m. Nancy Drew
Sunday, May 2
8-9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
9-10 p.m. Batwoman (New Time Slot)
Friday, May 7
8-9 p.m. Charmed
9-10 p.m. Dynasty
Wednesday, June 9
8-9 p.m. Kung Fu
9-10 p.m. In the Dark
Monday, June 14
8-9 p.m. All American
9-10 p.m. The Republic of Sarah
All shows will be available to stream on The CW’s free app and digital platforms, following its broadcast on The CW Network.