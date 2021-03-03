The Critics Choice Awards air Sunday on CW17

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards will air Sunday on CW17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Acclaimed film, television and stage star Taye Diggs is returning to host for his third consecutive time.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards show will be an in-person/virtual hybrid. Nominees will be appearing remotely from various locations around the world.

This year’s film nominees are led by Netflix’s “Mank,” which earned an impressive 12 nominations.

Netflix leads both film and television nominations with a total of 72 possible wins. HBO/HBO Max carries over their 24 series nominations, and Amazon Studios expands its total to 18 with today’s film additions.

The show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Click here for more information about the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.

