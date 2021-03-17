This is how you can stream this year’s Oscar-nominated films

Overview of Oscar statues on display at "Meet the Oscars" at the Time Warner Center on February 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Oscar nominations came out Monday, and some people may have been scratching their heads at some of the film titles, since movies theaters have been opened and closed numerous times, depending on where you live.

But if you keep up with new movies, you probably know that most of these films were released digitally, whether on Amazon, Netflix, Hulu or another streaming network.

The movie industry certainly had to bend over backward to get its films to the masses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in a way, they made them way more accessible to the public stuck inside at home.

So if you’re looking to watch the Oscar-nominated films before the April 25 ceremony, here is how you can get caught up. Most of these films are nominated for Best Picture, but some, such as “Hillbilly Elegy” or the “Borat” sequel just have nominations for its actors.

“The Father”

Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, the movie isn’t available to rent in places like Amazon and YouTube until March 26. It is, however, currently playing in theaters.

Ad

“Mank”

The film that tells the story of Herman J. Mankiewicz, who wrote “Citizen Kane,” one of the best films of all time, is available to stream on Netflix with a subscription.

“Minari”

The surprise Best Picture nomination is available to rent through Amazon, YouTube and other video-on-demand places. The film is about an immigrant family from Korea trying to make it in the Ronald Reagan-era America.

“Nomadland”

The film’s director, Chloé Zhao, made history as the first woman of color to be nominated for Best Director. It’s available to stream with a subscription on Hulu.

“Promising Young Woman”

This comedic dark thriller comes from writer/director Emerald Fennell (who you may recognize as Camilla Parker Bowles on “The Crown”). The movie is available to rent on most video on-demand services, like Amazon or YouTube for $20.

“Sound of Metal”

The music drama is an Amazon original, so if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can watch it for free. The movie earned six Oscar nominations.

Ad

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

This Aaron Sorkin film is available to watch with a Netflix subscription. Sorkin was snubbed for a Best Director nomination, but it did pick up a Best Picture nomination.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

The sequel to the original “Borat” came out this summer with a splash, mostly because of its star, Sacha Baron Cohen, who is a comedic genius. If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can watch it for free.

“Hillbilly Elegy”

Glenn Close earned an acting nomination for this Netflix original movie. If you have a Netflix account, you can stream it.

“One Night in Miami”

Director Regina King may have been snubbed for a Best Director nomination, but the film did pick up a few other nominations elsewhere. It is an Amazon original movie, so if you have Amazon Prime, you can watch it for free.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

The late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis each picked up acting nods for this movie. If you have a Netflix account, you can stream it for free.

Ad

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Singer Andra Day picked up a surprising Golden Globe for this movie, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

“Pieces of a Woman”

Vanessa Kirby (who you might also remember playing a young Princess Margaret on “The Crown”) snagged a Best Actress nomination for “Pieces of a Woman.” The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

“Onward”

Pixar has two movies that made it into the Best Animated Feature category. The first is “Onward,” a movie about two brothers on a quest to bring back their dead father for just a day. It’s cute, funny and like most Pixar movies, very heart-warming. You can stream it on Disney+.

“Soul”

The second Pixar movie is even more of a tear-jerker. It is also available to stream on Disney+.