Actor Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse

In this combination photo, actress Esm Bianco appears at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere in New York on April 3, 2019, left, and musician Marilyn Manson appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. She filed the lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES – “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson on Friday, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Bianco says that Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England under the false pretenses of roles in music videos and movies that never materialized.

An email seeking comment from an attorney who has previously represented Manson was not immediately returned. Manson said earlier this year that all of his intimate relationships have been entirely consensual.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2009, Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, flew Bianco to Los Angeles to shoot a video for the song, “I want to kill you like they do in the movies.”

The suit says that Bianco was expected to stay at Manson's home instead of the hotel where she had been booked, and there was no crew, only Manson himself shooting with a phone.

Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep though gave her alcohol and drugs, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks, tried to force her to have sex with another woman and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night, the suit alleges. No video was ever released.

The two began a long-distance relationship later that year, the suit says.

Manson again brought Bianco to Los Angeles in 2011, ostensibly to appear in his feature film “Phantasmagoria,” though that project also never materialized.

