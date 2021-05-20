Hocus Pocus 2 confirmed for Fall 2022 release, Disney confirms

It’s been 300 years. Right down to the day, Now the witch is back! And there’s hell to pay.

That’s right. The Sanderson sisters are officially coming back, and the stars of the original “Hocus Pocus” film are returning for “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Disney + made the announcement via Facebook Thursday afternoon. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker also posted teasers on social media.

Hocus Pocus 2 has a release date sometime in Fall 2022 but Disney hasn’t specified an exact date.

Right now, the plot for Hocus Pocus 2 remains under wraps.

“At the end of the first film, the Sanderson Sisters were once again defeated, disappearing as the sun rose on the town of Salem. Naturally, they will find a way to once again come back to life and terrorize the northeastern town. Whether or not that involves members of the original cast besides the core trio remains a mystery.”