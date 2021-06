Victoria's Secret has free shipping Dec. 15 on its clothing, beauty items, lingerie and more.

Victoria’s Secret is ditching its “angels” and enlisting new brand ambassadors.

Victoria’s Secret has launched a campaign with high-profile women known for their accomplishments rather than their figures.

The VS Collective features actress Priyanka Chopra, athlete Megan Rapinoe, and Victoria’s Secret’s first transgender model Valentina Sampaio.

This comes nearly two years after the Angel line ended due to criticism that the brand didn’t embrace models of all sizes and backgrounds.