Entertainment

These celebrities are showing their support for Britney Spears

Jack Roskopp
, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she'll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
After Britney Spears’ shocking testimony about her conservatorship and the fight to end it, the world was left in disbelief and shock over the allegations she made.

In the 24-minute hearing, Spears finally let people know about the legal agreement she has been in since 2008, and how lawyers and her father are allegedly controlling her life.

The things Spears said during the hearing were truly disturbing, if they’re true. She alleged that she is having her rights taken away from her, she can’t have an IUD taken out of her body, and that she was forced to take lithium.

The #FreeBritney movement was already going pretty strong, but now that the pop star spoke out, a ton of celebrities have voiced their support for Spears.

Here is what a few of them have said.

Madonna

The other queen of pop posted on her Instagram story recently in support of Spears.

Madonna wrote, “Give this woman her life back ... Britney, we coming to get you out of jail.”

Christina Aguilera

The pop star shared an old photo of her and Spears when they were Mouseketeers together way back in the day. Along with a photo, she wrote a very long thread describing that no woman should be going through the pain that Spears is.

Aguilera wrote, in part, “Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.”

Rosie O’Donnell

The former daytime talk show host showed her support for Spears, as well as posting screenshots from when Spears was a guest on O’Donnell’s show.

Mariah Carey

Here’s another pop star showing support.

Khloe Kardashian

The youngest Kardashian sister spoke out in support of Spears.

Justin Timberlake

Even though Timberlake let the media tear Spears apart after they dated, it was nice to see that he sent out a series of tweets supporting her.

Missy Elliott

The rapper and producer posted a heartfelt message for Spears on her Twitter account.

