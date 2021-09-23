Clear icon
80º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

The mullet is back: ‘Tiger King’ returning for Season 2

Hey all you cool cats and kittens!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Tiger King, Season 2, mayhem and madness, cool cats and kittens
Photo does not have a caption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.Netflix announced Thursday “Tiger King” has been renewed for season 2, and the streaming service promises more “mayhem and madness” for the series.

The second season of the docuseries has already been shot and is slated for release later this year.

It is unclear if any of the characters from the first season will be featured, but we can only imagine they will be.

The first documentary, “Tiger King,” told the story of “Joe Exotic,” who kept big cats in Oklahoma.

The show won six Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Documentary Series, according to Netflix.

Joseph Maldonado (Joe Exotic) was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in January 2020.

Jacksonville attorney John Phillips, who is representing “Joe Exotic,” teased that Jacksonville may be in the new season.

“Jacksonville may make some appearances in round 2,” Phillips tweeted.

I guess we will just have to wait and see. Are you excited for the new season?

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email