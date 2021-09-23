The mullet is back: ‘Tiger King’ returning for Season 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Netflix announced Thursday “Tiger King” has been renewed for season 2, and the streaming service promises more “mayhem and madness” for the series.

The second season of the docuseries has already been shot and is slated for release later this year.

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

It is unclear if any of the characters from the first season will be featured, but we can only imagine they will be.

The first documentary, “Tiger King,” told the story of “Joe Exotic,” who kept big cats in Oklahoma.

The show won six Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Documentary Series, according to Netflix.

Joseph Maldonado (Joe Exotic) was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in January 2020.

Jacksonville attorney John Phillips, who is representing “Joe Exotic,” teased that Jacksonville may be in the new season.

“Jacksonville may make some appearances in round 2,” Phillips tweeted.

Jacksonville may make some appearances in round 2. https://t.co/CXXMomXA7l — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) September 23, 2021

I guess we will just have to wait and see. Are you excited for the new season?