10 last-minute 2022 Halloween costumes if you love pop culture

The best holiday of the year (OK, that’s debatable) is right around the corner, and if you haven’t figured out your Halloween costume yet, you’ve still got some time!

Sure, you can be a witch or something scary, but I personally think Halloween costumes are the most fun when you dress up as a famous person, or reference a famous movie or TV show. In my opinion, Halloween is supposed to be fun, so why not dress up as a character from your favorite TV show? It’s not every day that you get to be Ted Lasso, right?

So if you’re scratching your head trying to come up with a last minute costume, we’ve assembled a list of iconic costume ideas that are all relevant to 2022.

1. A character from ‘Stranger Things’

No other TV show was more popular in 2022 than the finale of “Stranger Things.” Fans waited a long time for the final season, and it did not disappoint. For a Halloween costume, all you’ll need are clothes that look like they’re from the ‘80s. Pick your favorite character from the show and model your look after them.

2. Kate Bush

Speaking of “Stranger Things,” why not be Kate Bush for Halloween? The English singer’s song “Running Up That Hill” made it to the top of the charts thanks to it being featured this year on “Stranger Things.” To be Bush for Halloween, all you’ll need is a brown wig and a long, flow-y dress.

3. A ‘Real Housewife’

If you’re a fan of reality TV, dressing up as a “Real Housewife” is a no-brainer. There are so many to chose from, and luckily, all you need is a glam outfit and a good wig from Amazon.

4. Sandy from ‘Grease’

It was so sad when we learned that the iconic Olivia Newton-John passed away this summer, but what better way to honor her than dressing up as Sandy from “Grease?” You can pick to be “good” Sandy, or “bad” Sandy. Although let’s be honest, everyone wants to be “bad” Sandy, right?

5. Elvis

Why not be the king himself? Fans loved the “Elvis” movie that came out earlier this year, so it’s the perfect time to bust out your best Elvis impersonation. This is one of those costumes that a Halloween store most likely has in stock.

6. The Sanderson Sisters

After almost 30 years of waiting, millennials everywhere were finally treated with “Hocus Pocus 2.” Despite mixed reviews, the Sanderson Sisters are still a great Halloween costume idea, especially if you have a group of friends.

7. Lea Michele in ‘Funny Girl’

Broadway was full of drama earlier this year when the production of “Funny Girl” replaced Beanie Feldstein with Lea Michele. While it was dramatic and unexpected, Michele was basically born to play Fanny Brice, and she has earned fantastic reviews. Just find a 1920s outfit, and you’re basically Fanny Brice herself.

8. A character from ‘Euphoria’

“Euphoria” was another TV show that fans patiently awaited to return due to the pandemic, and the second season did not disappoint one bit. Dressing as a character from the show is pretty easy. You’ll just need to dress like a Gen Zer, and make sure you have colorful eye shadow on.

9. Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun’

“Top Gun” easily saved the movie theater industry this year, and luckily for you, it’s a pretty easy costume to come up with. Look at old Salvation Army and Goodwill stores to see if you can find some old Air Force outfits.

10. A character from ‘House of the Dragon’

This is for all the “Game of Thrones” fans out there. We returned to the land of Westeros this summer with the new show “House of the Dragon.” All you need is your best Renaissance Fair outfit and you’ll fit right in. Bonus points if you find a silver wig so you can look like a Targaryn.