CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

From the slap heard around the world at the Oscars, to historic feats achieved by artists, to relationships that began and ended, 2022 was yet another one to remember in the entertainment world.

But how much do you remember about what happened in 2022?

Before the calendar shifts to 2023, take a look back at the best of entertainment for 2022 by trying your hand at this quiz. It may not win you an Oscar or Emmy, but you can still feel like a celebrity with a great score!