Here’s how you can watch the Oscar-winning movie ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Michelle Yeoh attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Now that’s a lot of Oscars!

Hollywood’s biggest night was on Sunday, and one movie dominated the night when it comes to taking home Oscars. It was, of course, the mind-bending “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which ended up winning seven Oscars throughout the night.

The film is a wild ride, and is at times hard to explain. It’s one of those movies that you have to see to fully understand. The main character (played by the Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh) has to travel through different universes to save humanity. It’s a lot to process, but such a good payoff at the end.

Since the movie won so many Oscars on Sunday evening, you might be asking yourself how can you watch this Oscar-winning film now?

Luckily, it is streaming on a few different networks.

If you have Showtime, you can watch it for free at home today. It is also streaming on Paramount+, but you have to add the Showtime bundle to your account in order to do so. It’s $11.99 a month, which isn’t too bad compared to other streaming networks. Plus, Showtime as a ton of other shows and movies worth checking out.

If you have Amazon Prime, you can purchase the movie to watch for $19.99. It’s pricy, but when you think about it, that’s how much it is for you to go see it in theaters with someone else. So if you watch it with a group of people, it’s a pretty good deal.

Regardless of how you watch it, just know that it lives up to all the hype. Every award it received is well deserved.