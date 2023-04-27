Big, big plans? Last chance for Jax River Jams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grab a picnic blanket and bring some friends to Riverfront Plaza Thursday night. It’s your last chance to catch the Jax River Jams free concert series until next year.

Thursday’s lineup features award-winning country sensation Chris Lane headlining. Local openers, Cumberland and singer/songwriter Dylan Gerard will also bring some soulful twang to the stage.

This is the last free weekly Jax River Jams concert until April 2024.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 5:30.

Food trucks, craft beer, and family fun options will also be on site.