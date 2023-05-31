79º

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby

Associated Press

FILE - Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for "The Irishman," poses backstage at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell, 2019 Invision)

NEW YORKAl Pacino, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, the actor's representative confirmed Wednesday.

Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino's fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she's a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including the Pacino-starrer “Billy Knight.”

Pacino's baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and collaborator Robert De Niro's own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time, but few other details — including the identity of the mother — were released.

