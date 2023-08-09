Pete Davidson coming to Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Aug. 18

FILE -Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York. Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short trip to space next week. Jeff Bezos' space travel company said Thursday, March 17, 2022 that the Saturday Night Live star is no longer able to make the flight. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Comedian Pete Davidson announced he is bringing his comedy show to Ponte Vedra Beach later this month.

Davidson is set to perform Friday, Aug. 18, at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall at 7 p.m.

Davidson is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock’s comedy “Bupkis.” He was also a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022, where he garnered stardom and mainstream success. Davidson has since starred in movies such as “The King of Staten Island,” “Trainwreck,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

The show will be a phone-free experience. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster and in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office. Tickets start at $43.