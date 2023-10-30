83º
Creed announces Jacksonville stop during 2024 reunion tour

Special guests vary by city

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Singer Scott Stapp, founding member of Creed, performs onstage during the "Space Between the Shadows" album tour at The Canyon Club on September 14, 2019 in Agoura Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (Scott Dudelson, 2019 Scott Dudelson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to welcome Creed to Jacksonville with Arms Wide Open.

Creed is back and will bring its “Summer of ‘99 Tour” to Jacksonville in 2024!

Known for songs such as “Higher,” “With Arms Wide Open,” “One Last Breath” and “My Sacrifice,” the band is making a pit stop during their first tour in over a decade.

The band will bring special guests Tonic and Finger Eleven with them to Duval County and are set to perform at Daily’s Place on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at 6 p.m., according to Ticketmaster. (Special guests vary by city)

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

Creed is also making Florida stops in Miami, Port Canaveral, Tampa and Palm Beach County.

For more information, click here.

Carianne Luter is an Award-Winning Social Media Producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She won "Best Social Media Engagement Strategy" during the Local Media Association 2022 Digital Innovation Awards. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

