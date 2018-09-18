'The Shining' sequel casting extras for St. Marys scene

ST. MARYS, Ga. - A Georgia casting agency is looking to hire extras for the sequel to Stephen King’s “The Shining” when it films in St. Marys on Monday.

The Warner Bros. feature film, “Doctor Sleep,” stars Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson. Monday’s scene takes place during the daytime in a beachside community in 1980.

“We are casting a mix of people to be walking or sitting nearby our lead characters during a conversation,” according to a flyer from Atlanta-based Tammy Smith Casting.

CASTING CALL: Download this printable flyer

Fortunately, you don’t have to enjoy scary movies to get a part. The agency is looking for men and women of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 80. Bonus points if you own a car made from 1970 to 1980.

The jobs pay $72 for the day with overtime after eight hours. If your car is used in the production, you’ll get an additional $175. Plus, meals will be provided.

Here’s how to apply:

Send an email to projects1@TSCasting.com with “1980” in the subject line.

Include two current photos, one from the chest up and one from the knees up.

Make sure you’re smiling in one photo. Don’t smile in the other, but have a pleasant expression.

If you own an older vehicle, please include a photo of that as well.

In the body of your email, include your first and last name, phone number, email address, city and state where you live, age, height, weight and any vehicle information.

