Cruise lines raise fees

With the New Year came higher fees for two of the biggest cruise lines, USA Today reports.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises' automatic gratuity fee has been raised to $14.50 per person and is charged every day for most people staying in cabins. The price was raised a dollar from the old charge.

Prices for suites are also up about a dollar to $18 and Concierge Class and AquaClass rooms prices are now $15 per person per day, according to USA Today.

A week-long cruise for two people will now have around an additional $200 for gratuities. This is up 21 percent from 2015, USA Today reports.

Other cruise lines are expected for follow suite in the future.

