ANAHEIM, Ca. - Disney is creating a new pizza restaurant based on the one seen in Pixar's Toy Story, according to various sources including Disney News Today.

'Alien's Pizza Planet -- A Better Place' will replace Disneyland's 'Redd Rockett's Pizza Port' in Tomorrowland. The change is expected on April 13, according to Disney News Today.

Disney has yet to make the announcement itself, but should shortly.

