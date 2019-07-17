Fans anxiously await Rolling Stones arrival in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A rock band that some consider the most famous in the world will be performing to thousands of people Friday night in the River City.

The Rolling Stones have been the talk of the city all week long. Driving around Jacksonville, you'll see the iconic Rolling Stones lips and tongue printed in chalk all around the city.

The ROAR of the Jaguars came by News4Jax on Tuesday to get in on the fun, painting one of the logos in the parking lot of the studio.

The Stones will be playing at TIAA Bank Field, and the stadium's Twitter page has been posting photos from around the city, too.

William Brueck, the owner of Yesterday and Today Records in San Marco, said some fans are spending the whole week in Jacksonville. Brueck said the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund visited the store to purchase some Rolling Stones records, hoping to get them signed by Mick Jagger.

Brueck said the Rollings Stones is a band that attracts all generations like no other.

"Twelve-year-olds to 70-year-olds," Brueck said. "It's amazing. Mick Jagger's a year older than my dad. My dad's not standing up on the sage jumping around like a 16-year-old."

Gates for the concert open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Main parking in the sadium lots will cost $40, but there will be other lots to park in just like Jaguars games.

There are restrictions on the types of bags that can be brought inside. The bags have to be clear and can't be larger than 12X6.

It's unclear when the band will arrive in Jacksonville.

