Hall of Fame guitarist Dave Mason will play at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Dave Mason will perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on April 11, 2020. Mason has been performing live shows for over 50 years.

Mason’s "Feelin’ Alright Tour" will feature classic songs such as “Only You Know And I Know, “We Just Disagree,” “Every Woman,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Rock N Roll Stew" and “Feelin’ Alright.”

Mason is considered a legendary living classic rock artist and will be joined by his band: Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Alvino Bennett on drums and Anthony Patler on bass, keyboards and vocals.

Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of the group Traffic and continues performing as a solo artist with sold-out shows.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and St. Augustine Amphitheatre box offices, ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets. Prices range from $53 to $125. Doors open at 7 p.m. on April 11, 2020 with the show starting at 8 p.m.

