Hardee's tests Thanksgiving in a Box in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hardee’s will begin testing its first-ever seasonal meal—Thanksgiving in a Box.

According to the fast food chain, Thanksgiving in a Box is a limited-time meal offering a fresh spin on a variety of classic holiday flavors. Hardee’s found that more than a quarter of Americans are tired of the same recipes year after year.

Hardee’s Thanksgiving in a Box includes Stuffing Tenders with Savory Chicken Gravy for dipping, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries and Toasted Onion Coated Green Beans.

Hardee’s Thanksgiving in a Box will only be served at participating restaurants in Jacksonville. It is available from November 13 through December 3, while supplies lasts.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.