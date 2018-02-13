Kenan and Kel reunite after nearly two decades

Aw, Here It Goes Again!

19 years after Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell appeared in Nickelodeon's All That, the show that sparked their eponymous spin-off 'Good Burger' , the former co-stars shocked fans as they reunited for MTV game show Wild ‘N Out on Monday, sharing selfies behind the scenes.

The duo, now 39 years old, starred alongside Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg in All That, which ran until 2005, and were together again once more for the game show.

Sharing snaps from the reunion, Kel took to Instagram as fans commented how nostalgic they were feeling over the posts.

Posing with one another it proved Kenan and Kel had also moved on from their reported rift that had stopped more collaborations in recent years.

DJ D-Wrek also shared a picture from the reunion alongside an image of himself posing with Kenan and Kel on the set of their show.

He captioned the image: 'Top pic was taken in 1997. Bottom pic was taken today! 21 years and a lot of history between these two pictures! Always and forever will be #family #kenanandkel #djdwrek'

